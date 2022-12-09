Detroit police seek suspects in non-fatal shooting Sunday on city's west side

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded another man Sunday on the city's west side.

The incident started at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Fenkell Avenue between Livernois and Wyoming Avenue, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 25-year-old victim was sitting in a car when an unknown suspect got out of a light-colored Ford Escape, approached him, and fired multiple shots. Investigators said the compact SUV had a dark-colored front door and quarter panel on the passenger’s side.

Police said the victim drove off but was followed by the Ford Escape until the 7600 block of Desoto, about a third of a mile from where the initial shooting happened.

The victim then tried to run away but was followed by unknown suspects who fired shots and struck him, officials said.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and that he has since been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

