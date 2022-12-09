Detroit's third ice rink to open in NW Goldberg neighborhood

Detroit — The city's third ice rink has landed in Northwest Goldberg, at a newly opened park that aims to bring downtown's Campus Martius winter fun atmosphere to the neighborhood.

Nonprofit Northwest Goldberg Cares is behind Winter Wonderland at Curtis Jones Park, which opened in late October.

The group flipped its NBA-sized basketball court into an outdoor ice rink and will have winter programming for neighbors to safely get outside and be active. It also encourages hockey along with ice skating "that are often inaccessible to inner-city children within the city of Detroit," said Daniel Washington, executive director of the community development nonprofit.

The Winter Wonderland opens Dec. 17 at Curtis Jones Park, known affectionately as The CJ, at 1941 Ferry Park St. The park also has a new playground, walk path, pavilion and lockers to store valuables while on the ice.

The Wonderland Holiday Market will be held 4-9 p.m. Dec. 18, and organizers are still seeking food, apparel and small holiday vendors to join. Vendors can reach out with this online form.

With proof of purchase from one of the small businesses on Dec. 18, visitors will receive a ticket for a free item from the food trucks.

On weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the park will host free field trips for K-12 groups, scout troops and athletic teams. In exchange for free skate rentals and ice time, groups can bring nonperishable food donations for local food banks. Groups can sign up with this online form.

The nonprofit estimates it cost $35,000 for the rink with support from BMe, Project Play for Southeast Michigan, Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.

"Transforming the park into an accessible wintertime experience has been a large undertaking that wouldn't have happened if special individuals and organizations didn't come together," Washington said. "We can't wait to offer someone the opportunity to skate again or for their first time ever."

It's the third outdoor ice rink in the city alongside downtown's Campus Martius rink and the rink at Clark Park in southwest Detroit.

NW Goldberg is home to more than 2,000 residents, Henry Ford Health and the Motown Museum. It has five neighborhood parks started by the nonprofit.

The ice rink will be open through Feb. 28 before it's converted back to the basketball court, which has six hoops.

