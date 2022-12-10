Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday.

A video of the incident shows two cars drifting and doing donuts in the intersection around a circle of gasoline that was lit on fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. At least one Detroit Police squad car was present at the scene and can be seen in the video.

Police said they did not intervene because they wanted to avoid additional damage and that the scene was cleared within minutes.

hmackay@detroitnews.com