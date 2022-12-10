Detroit police seek tips on vehicle in downtown drive-by shooting

The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday that injured four people.

On Saturday, the department released a photo of the vehicle: a newer Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday multiple shots were fired into a black SUV that stopped in front of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel's entrance on Washington Boulevard, near the corner of Michigan Avenue. All four people in the SUV, men between 20 and 30 years old, were hit.

At a Friday briefing, Detroit police Chief James White stressed the shooting was a rarity for downtown. White said the men in the SUV had a conflict with another group at another location earlier in the night and the shooting "had nothing to do with the hotel," its guests or any nearby business.

“Downtown is very safe, and I look at the data every single day," White said. "This is an unusual area for something like this to happen."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 313-596-1340, Detective Mohamed Barakat at 313-596-5350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Staff Writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.