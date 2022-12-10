Audience member shouted racial slur during performance, Detroit Symphony Orchestra says

The Detroit News

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is "deeply disappointed" after an audience member interrupted a performance Friday by shouting a racial slur.

"Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the orchestra posted on Facebook.

"Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated."

It was not clear what the racial slur was.

The orchestra said it is trying to identify the person who made the comment near the end of the performance and "will enact a permanent ban."

Several commenters on the Facebook post said they were disgusted by what happened and applauded the orchestra for taking action.