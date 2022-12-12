Man pleads guilty after being linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer

A Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to two years in federal prison.

Sheldon Avery Thomas pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm that friend Ehmani Davis used to shoot and kill Courts, 40, during an ambush July 6 outside the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 29 by Detroit U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain.

Thomas' lawyer, Leon Parker, did not respond Monday to a message seeking comment.

The guilty plea comes five months after Avery was indicted and accused of buying a Century Arms Draco pistol from dealer Action Impact in Eastpointe. Thomas claimed he was the buyer of the gun, but prosecutors said he bought the pistol for Davis.

At the time of the shooting, Courts and his partner, Amanda Hudgens, both five-year Detroit police veterans from the 2nd Precinct, were responding to a 911 call reporting that a man was firing shots out the window of his apartment with a Draco semiautomatic pistol.

Police said Davis, 19, opened fire through the closed window of his apartment unit above the hair salon, shattering glass from both the residence and the squad car. A bullet struck Courts in the neck as he sat in the cruiser, police said.

Davis was killed by police responding to the scene.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Grey ordered Thomas held without bond in July.

Thomas allegedly sought to arm Davis, who should not have been been allowed to buy a weapon because of his criminal history, Grey said. He pointed to audio of Thomas telling agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Davis was “not to be f----- with,” as well as the allegation that Thomas knew Davis had been briefly jailed in an unrelated incident a year prior.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Lanning argued that Thomas had made multiple efforts to supply Davis with a gun in the past, pointing out an instance from February that was unsuccessful. She also brought up an alleged incident in which Davis stole one of Thomas’ guns.

While Thomas purportedly warned Davis via text not to do anything stupid with the gun, that wasn't enough, Grey said. During the transaction, Thomas allegedly told Davis: "Don't do anything f------- stupid because my name is on (the gun)," according to the prosecutor's criminal complaint.

