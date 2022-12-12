Patrons at weekend Orchestra Hall show with slur: There was 'gasp' afterward

The Detroit News

The president of the union that represents the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's musicians condemned a weekend incident in which a racial slur was shouted during a performance at Orchestra Hall.

George Troia Jr., president of the Detroit Federation of Musicians, AFM Local 5, said he was at the performance but heard about it through the media.

"We absolutely condemn this type of behavior," he told The Detroit News Monday. "It's unfortunate that it happened. The orchestra and our members are a diverse group of people and those kinds of comments have no place at a performance. The only word a musician wants to hear is 'Bravo!'"

Patrons who were at Friday's performance of "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends" said there was a collective "gasp" when someone shouted a racial slur. Chestnut is an American jazz pianist regarded as one of the best of his generation.

The orchestra on Saturday said it is trying to identify the person who made the comment near the end of the performance and "will enact a permanent ban."

The incident comes as the orchestra has taken concerted steps over the last few years to diversify its programming, featuring works by both composers of color and living composers.

Several commenters on the Facebook post said they were disgusted by what happened Friday and applauded the orchestra for taking action.

Alan Stamm, one of the audience members at the performance and a former editor at The Detroit News, said in a post on the DSO's Facebook page: "I was in Row F on the main floor and clearly, sadly, heard the hater shout: 'Fuck those (racial epithet).' It happened."

Matt Totsky said in his Facebook post he was at the performance and expressed his dismay.

"Last night, I attended a truly amazing concert," his post said. "In many ways, it was something I’ve waited my whole life to see. Unfortunately — for a brief moment — it also contained one of the most appalling and disgusting public incidents I’ve ever witnessed first-hand. It was shocking and disturbing and when it happened, the crowd let out a collective gasp. The band paused for about half a second and then carried on and continued to take us on a magical, musical journey.

"When they finished, they received a standing ovation and because they were classy professionals, they carried on with the rest of the performance like nothing had happened. Thank you for that Cyrus Chestnut and Friends."

He also said in his post that he felt violated. "Even though Cyrus Chestnut and Friends responded in the best way they could, I still felt sad and had a pit in my stomach for the rest of the evening. I felt embarrassed to be a human being. It’s nearly 2023 and you’d think we could be beyond this racist BS by now, but as recent history has shown us, we still have a long way to go. Will we ever get there?"