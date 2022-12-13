DETROIT

2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business.

The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement.

A 34-year-old man was struck and died from his wounds, according to the release.

The suspect and person of interest in the Nov. 28 incident on Third Street.

Police described the suspect as a man with a beard and mustache, last seen wearing a "New York" jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

He was seen with a woman whom detectives call a person of interest in the incident. Authorities did not release a description.

Both were captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.