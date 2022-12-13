2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar

Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business.

The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement.

A 34-year-old man was struck and died from his wounds, according to the release.

Police described the suspect as a man with a beard and mustache, last seen wearing a "New York" jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

He was seen with a woman whom detectives call a person of interest in the incident. Authorities did not release a description.

Both were captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.