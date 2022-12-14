1 dead, 3 hurt in Detroit shooting, stabbing

Detroit police are investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others injured.

Officers were called to Rutherford near Curtis on the city's west side around 7:08 p.m. on a report of gunfire, Detroit police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.

They found three people shot. One was pronounced dead.

Other details, including a description of a suspect, were not yet available. Authorities were working to interview the shooting survivors, Hall said.

The Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can call the division at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In the second incident, around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a “cutting” call reported in 13600 block of Gratiot on the city's east side, police said in a statement.

"There is one person who was stabbed with an unknown object by an unknown suspect," according to the release.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, police said. Other details were not released Tuesday night.

The DPD 9th Precinct Detective Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with tips can call (313) 596-5940.