DETROIT

4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side.

One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement.

The suspected shooter was captured on surveillance.

He then opened fire, striking the victim, according to the release. The victim survived but his condition was not released Tuesday.

The suspect is described as 20-25 years old with long dreadlocks, last seen wearing all black and armed with a gun.

Two of the men seen with the suspected gunman Monday.
Another man seen with the suspected shooter Monday.

Detectives also seek to identify three other men who were seen with the suspect.

They are believed to be 20-35 years old and were captured on Project Green Light cameras.

The group left the scene in a black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

The group was filmed in this Chevy.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.