4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside

Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side.

One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement.

He then opened fire, striking the victim, according to the release. The victim survived but his condition was not released Tuesday.

The suspect is described as 20-25 years old with long dreadlocks, last seen wearing all black and armed with a gun.

Detectives also seek to identify three other men who were seen with the suspect.

They are believed to be 20-35 years old and were captured on Project Green Light cameras.

The group left the scene in a black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.