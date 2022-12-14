Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side.

Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.

Medics were called and pronounced him deceased after an examination, police said.

Investigators said the victim hasn't been identified and they do not have any suspects at this time.Anyone with information about the victim or his death should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

