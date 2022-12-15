Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side.

The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fired a shot that struck a man in his 50s. The two were driving and had an argument. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim and identified himself as a police officer before the shooting.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a baseball cap with the word "Police" on its front. He also was dressed in black and had a light-colored firearm with him. He was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

