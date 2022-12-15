Residents protest proposed concrete facility in Core City

The Detroit News

A group of residents opposing the construction of a planned concrete crushing facility in Core City protested Wednesday at the site, saying the proposed plant would bring negative environmental, social and economic issues to the predominantly Black and low-income community.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on the city's Buildings, Safety Equipment, and Environmental Department to reject the proposal. The owner is Bloomfield Hills-based Can-Am International Trade Crossing that's looking to develop on 4.7 acres.

The city earlier this month said the company has requested a change-of-use permit, seeking city approval to allow the property to change to an active concrete crushing facility.

"We are in the process of reviewing this request and don't want to discuss the pros and cons until we make a determination in the next 30-45 days," Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. told The Detroit News earlier this month. "We thoroughly examine all change of use requests for community impact and take into consideration the feedback we receive from residents in the area when making our decision. We can say that this project in particular has received a large amount of negative feedback."

In a letter to Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero said the city "cannot ignore or overlook the fact that old concrete especially can contain asbestos and other fibers known to be toxic. Combined with run-off, the impact on air and water quality is unquestionably adverse."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the crushing of concrete is a source of "fugitive dust," which gets its named from how it's not discharged into the atmosphere in a controlled flow stream. It's been linked to respiratory issues including aggravated asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

State Sen. Stephanie Chang said in a statement she supports the residents of Core City. “I stand with the residents and neighborhood leaders of Core City and have serious concerns about locating a concrete crushing facility on Lawton Street in such close proximity to neighborhood residents. We need to make sure that we protect the public health and quality of life of Core City residents who have done so much to revitalize the neighborhood.”

Joanne Arnold lives 250 feet away from the proposed site in a home that's been in her family for four decades.

"I do not want to breathe the concrete dust, be close to toxic water runoff, or hear the noise of machinery and trucks all day long. Everyone deserves clean air, clean water and a sense of safety at home — and I will fight until this project is rejected,” she said.The Core City concrete crushing proposal is one of at least two in the works in Detroit. Hercules Concrete is planning to develop a concrete mixing and storing facility along the river at 115 Rosa Parks Blvd. Hercules Concrete is part of the holdings of the Moroun family, owners of the Ambassador Bridge. On the east side of the city in Cadillac Heights, the Moroun-owned Crown Enterprises is also building a concrete mixing facility on a half-acre site at 3408 Gaylord St., which Crown has owned since 1968, according to property records. The new facility is an “eight-figure” investment, according to Crown representatives. The new facility replaces a former concrete facility on the site.