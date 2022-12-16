Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages

Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages.

The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.

"One of the subjects produced a black handgun and took the delivery driver’s phone from his hands, patted him down, and then both subjects got into the delivery van and drove away with over 90 packages," according to the release.

The delivery van was later recovered, but none of the packages were inside, police reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.