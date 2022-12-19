1 dead after shooting Sunday on WB I-94 near Cadieux

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night that investigators believe happened on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police is investigating the fatal shooting.

Officials said Detroit police officers called Michigan State Police at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday to report a homicide that a witness said happened on I-94. Police reported they were called to the scene of a vehicle crash on westbound I-94 between Cadieux and Merlin. They arrived and found the vehicle with its driver dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A passenger in the vehicle told police they had been traveling on the freeway when unknown suspects shot at them when they were between Moross and Cadieux roads. The driver was hit and killed; the passenger was not struck.

State police said they closed the freeway to search the area for evidence. They also said they have notified the driver's next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police at 1 (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez