Man sentenced for 2 armed robberies after being acquitted of murder, attempted murder

In an emotionally charged, multi-hour sentencing hearing, a 27-year-old Southfield man was sentenced to serve at least the next 17 years of his life in prison for a 2018 Detroit armed robbery.

Marcus Beri originally also was charged with killing Ryan Nelson, 21, of Arlington, Tennessee, and seriously injuring Garrett Cornwell, but a jury acquitted Beri in October of both Nelson's death and Cornwell's injuries.

Beri was sentenced to 17 to 30 years in prison Monday for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

"Being in a situation where police were not called, and being in a situation where the opportunity to execute an armed robbery presented itself, the defendant took advantage of that," Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Blount said. "That is particularly troubling for this court. It's not easy to determine how to protect the community from an individual who would exercise that type of predation."

Beri's attorney, Shawn Smith, said Beri had been acting in self-defense when he shot Nelson and Cornwell Nov. 30 in the 1600 block of Clay Street at the Russell Industrial Complex in Detroit.

Smith said Nelson and Cornwell drove to Michigan from Tennessee with the potential to rob and maybe kill Beri during a marijuana sale. When one of the men put their gun to his head, Beri pulled out his own weapon, shooting them in self-defense, Smith said. He grabbed a backpack full of money from the backseat of the car, where he had been sitting, and fled, Smith said.

Smith said Beri was in a "bad situation" and had to act. He is remorseful for what he had to do, Smith said.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney William Lawrence said Beri never contacted the police or called 911 after the shooting. Smith said Beri did not know anyone had died.

"Beri made a life-or-death decision when he left that scene," Lawrence said. "He never went to police after and told his story of self-defense. There’s been no responsibility taken, no remorse of anything."

Jeff Nelson, Ryan's father, called the jury’s verdict a disgrace and said Beri had "unjustly" robbed him of his son. Jeff said he knew Ryan sold marijuana, and he had warned him of the consequences. People close to Ryan Nelson told Jeff that this was going to be his last purchase, that he would finally have enough money to open the soup kitchen he was dreaming about.

Amanda Cornwell, Garrett Cornwell's mother, said Monday the surgeon told her it was a miracle her son was alive after being shot. Her son has been diagnosed with PTSD and has anxiety and panic attacks.

"Poor Garrett paid an enormous price for simply accompanying his cousin (to the drug deal)," Jeff Nelson said. "Marcus left Ryan and Garrett for dead."

Smith argued with Blount during the sentencing hearing, saying it appeared that Blount was "pushing the envelope here for a due process violation" by allowing the parents of Ryan Nelson and Garrett Cornwell to give victim impact statements that referenced the men being shot. He questioned if Blount could separate the acquitted from the convicted acts and began to make arguments for the Court of Appeals before Blount cut him off.

Blount said several times that the underlying question in this case, as in many cases, was why all three involved men deviated from what their parents and family had taught them.

"You will have an opportunity to redeem yourself," Blount said to Beri. "You have a lot of time to figure it out. ... I suggest you start by making sure an apology is clear to your parents."

Beri's parents attended the sentencing hearing Monday and his father, Mitchell Beri, spoke about how his son was a peacemaker and a caring young man.

