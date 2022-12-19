Massive menorah lights up Campus Martius

Hundreds of Metro Detroit Jews sang, danced, prayed and celebrated the lighting of an enormous Menorah on Campus Martius in downtown Detroit on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday.

A klezmer band playing traditional Jewish music set a festive mood for the 12th Annual Menorah in the D, which included stilt walkers, a fire juggler, a Kosher food truck and colorful lighted tambourines, cookies and other gifts for children and adults.

Called the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah commemorates a story told in the Talmud, one of Judaism's most central texts, about the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 166 B.C. As the story goes, there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah's candles lighted for a single day, but it remained burning for a full eight days, hence, the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah.

The eight-night tradition started at sundown Sunday.

Rabbi Yishai Eliefja, youth director at The Shul - Chabad Lubavitch in Bloomfield Hills, said the message of Hanukkah is of bringing light to the world.

"We celebrate by lighting the Menorah, but in addition to that, we come out to celebrate publicly to show who we are and to spread the message of Hanukkah, which is a universal message to the whole world," Eliefja said. "So when there's darkness in the world, the best thing is to increase the light. And that's the message of Hanukkah."

Michigan lawmakers and community supporters turned out to help celebrate the lighting of the the one-of-a-kind steel-and-glass Menorah designed by renowned local artists, Erik and Israel Nordin of the Detroit Design Center.

Considered the largest Hanukkah celebration in the region, the event, also streamed online, focused on the lighting of a 26-foot menorah.

“Jews all over the world celebrate this holiday, and we’re doing it here in the center of our city,” said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad Lubavitch. “The menorah light is kindling a flame in the face of darkness, just like the Jews of old.

"Over 2,000 years ago, they were oppressed by the Syrian Greeks … and a small band of Jews stood up to them and became free. We all light the candles at home, but it’s important to all come out into the street together — to the outside, to the darkness, even the challenges — and say our response is to light a candle.’”

Mike and Marla Schmitz of Farmington came to the celebration with their neighbors, Karen and Tony Levin. They said the message of Hanukkah particularly resonates amid what appears to be an increase in antisemitism recently in America.

"It's a wonderful thing for the community. Post-COVID, it's wonderful to come together, especially with what's going on," Marla Schmitz said.

Karen Levin added, "With all of the antisemitism publicity, it's more important to show we are not afraid and not hiding."