Salvation Army of Metro Detroit falling short in Christmas campaign

Mark Hicks

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is seeking donations to reach an $8.2 million fundraising goal for its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign ― and volunteers to help boost the cause.

Donations are down about 17%, or more than $750,000, officials said in a statement Monday.

The kennel donations make up more than a third of all Red Kettle Christmas Campaign contributions "and many kettles are going unmanned due to volunteer and frontline worker shortages," representatives said.

A mystery donor last month dropped a rare 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth about $1,765 into a red kettle at a Kroger in Macomb County. It was the 10th consecutive year someone had done so at a site in the county.

Now through Dec. 31, all campaign donations up to $500,000 will be doubled and matched through the Consortium of Hope, the Salvation Army said.

The group also seeks volunteer bell ringers through Christmas Eve. They can sign up for Register to Ring at registertoring.com, where there's also an option to host a virtual red kettle.

“This is a critical time for families in our community. In this uncertain economy; now more than ever we must support those who are struggling to pay bills, put food on the table or purchase Christmas gifts for their children,” said Major Bob Mueller, Metro Detroit area commander for the Salvation Army Great Lakes Division.

"I urge Metro Detroiters: if you’re able to give this Christmas season, please give generously. Your contribution to The Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign offers hope to those who need it most – not just during the holidays, but throughout the entire year."

Last year, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit helped provide 2,140,278 meals and 405,630 nights of shelter for the homeless.

The Christmas campaign also help its services including food, shelter, youth and senior programs, drug and alcohol treatment, and free legal aid as well as emergency disaster services.

Besides the red kettles across the region, donations also can be given by texting GIFT to 24365; donating via an online kettle, Paypal or Venmo; logging in to SAmetrodetroit.org; calling 877-SAL-MICH; or sending a check made payable to the Salvation Army to: 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, MI 48075.