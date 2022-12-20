Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side.

Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.

She then fled in a 2014 Ford Fusion with a license plate number of EFA 7326.

Police released an image of the car as well as the woman, whom they did not name. Other details were not released Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.