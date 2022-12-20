DETROIT

Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said.

"We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."

The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. last Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Detroit police said they are looking for this man in connection with a non-fatal shooting that happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, on the city's east side.

Police said the suspect fired a shot that struck the victim. The two were driving and had an argument. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim and identified himself as a police officer before the shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

