Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody

A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said.

"We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."

The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. last Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fired a shot that struck the victim. The two were driving and had an argument. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect followed the victim and identified himself as a police officer before the shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez