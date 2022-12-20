Teen in Detroit dies after reports of shots fired, police say

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Monday evening on the city's northwest side.

Officers were alerted around 5:40 p.m. about gunshots on the 19100 block of Ferguson, the Police Department said in a statement.

The city's ShotSpotter aerial gunfire detection system led to the scene, where officers found a teen victim, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

The victim ran to the 19100 block of Biltmore, on the next street, then collapsed, police said.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

Other details were not released Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.