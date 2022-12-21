Detroit man charged with impersonating police officer, shooting restaurant owner

Detroit — A Detroit man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer and got into an argument with a restaurant owner before shooting him has been charged with several felonies.

Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, allegedly pulled up beside a 50-year-old restaurant owner at a red light at Conant Street and East 7 Mile Road and identified himself as a police officer, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Moore followed the man into the parking lot of his business and the pair got into an argument. Moore allegedly got out of his vehicle and shot the restaurant owner.

At about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14, Detroit police were sent to the 19300 block of Conant Street for a report of a shooting, according to the press release. They found the restaurant owner, who had been shot in his upper left shoulder, and medics took him to the hospital.

Moore turned himself in to police Monday. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a police officer and committing a crime and four counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Detroit's 36th District Court and was given a $500,000 cash bond.

