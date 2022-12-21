Detroit outlines plan to clear roads, plow if winter storm exceeds 3 inches of snow

Detroit — Gearing up for the season's first major storm, which could include blizzard-like conditions and strong wind with potential power outages, Detroit's public works leaders say their plan of attack will depend on how much snow the city gets.

The city's Department of Public Works leaders outlined their preparations Wednesday to salt and plow hundreds of miles of roads ahead of an expected winter storm.

City officials said they're planning to tackle 673 roadways, and potentially coordinate with contractors to plow all 1,884 miles of neighborhood residential streets ― if snow accumulations reach at least six inches.

Because the snowfall predictions are varying Wednesday, the city's course of action will depend on how much snow accumulates. If less than 3 inches of snow falls, crews will clear snow from major city thoroughfares by salting. If there's between 3-6 inches, crews will plow and salt. If more than six inches falls, five contractors will be brought in to assist.

The storm is expected to begin Friday morning with anywhere from 2 to 8 inches for the city.

Sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday morning, rainfall will transition to snow and when that happens, crews will disperse to begin salting major roads, said DPW Director Ron Brundidge.

"We'll keep doing that throughout the day Friday and as the accumulation occurs, that will dictate how we approach the snow removal from that part moving on," he said. "Pre-treating roads with salt isn't doable because rain is expected ahead of the snowstorm so the salt would just wash away."

Starting Friday morning, 50 trucks will be out and will continue around the clock until the snow stops and streets are clear. Drivers will be taking turns on 12 hour shifts, he said.

"We expect winds will be gusting on Friday. If you don't have to be driving, don't. Snow is going to be blowing over which causes us to go over the same streets multiple time," Brundidge said. "Because the forecast is so varied, we will have to wait to see how things play out before we make the determination of bringing in contractors."

Unless snowfall accumulates to six inches, it may not be required to move cars off residential streets.

"The timing is not ideal and over the last three or four days, the start and end time kept getting moved back. We just have to deal with what's out there. We're committed to doing everything we can do to make sure streets are clear Christmas morning," Brundidge said. "As vehicles drive over the road, it generates frictional heat which makes driving on rock salt more effective."

For all snow events, business owners and residents are required to clear snow from their sidewalks.

