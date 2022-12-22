1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct

A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said.

They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet.

On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot between Gunston Avenue and East Outer Drive. They said she then fled in a 2014 Ford Fusion.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez