Detroit denies permit for concrete crusher after Core City residents petitioned against it

Detroit — Detroit's Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department has denied the permit proposal for a concrete crushing facility on the city's west side after neighborhood residents fought against the project.

The proposal by Bloomfield Hills-based Can-Am International Trade Crossing sought to establish a concrete crushing facility on 4.7 acres of vacant land at 4445 Lawton, between Buchanan and West Hancock Streets in Detroit's Core City neighborhood. Can-Am's CEO Murray Wikol owns the land. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

A group of residents opposing the construction protested last week at the site, saying the proposed plant would bring negative environmental, social and economic issues to the predominantly Black and low-income community.

➔ For subscribers: Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'

BSEED Director Dave Bell said recommendations from Detroit's Planning and Development Department, the Environmental Affairs and Planning Commission led to the decision to deny the crushing facilities request.

"Our denial is based on the fact the applicant has not provided evidence that demonstrates the following, as required by Section 50-3-281:

1) The conditional use sought will not substantially diminish or impair property values within the neighborhood.2) The conditional use sought will be compatible with the capacities of public services and public facilities that are affected by the proposed use.3) Adequate utilities, access roads, drainage, and other necessary facilities have been or will be provided.4) The conditional use sought will be compatible with land uses on adjacent and nearby zoning lots in terms of location, size, and character.5) The conditional use sought is so designed, located, planned, and will be operated so that the public health, safety, and welfare will be protected.

BSEED also received more than 100 emails and over 600 petition signatures in opposition to this request and this community feedback was considered in our decision," Bell said.

This denial will be effective Jan. 3; however, the zoning ordinance provides the right to appeal this decision to the Board of Zoning Appeals prior to that date.

Longtime Core City resident Joanne Arnold, who lives 250 feet from the proposed facility, was pleased with BSEED’s decision saying she didn't want to be that close to "all the pollutants, noise, and dump trucks driving past my house. It felt all too much. The neighborhood of Core City is an institution, not a sacrifice zone. My neighbors and I deserve better than that and I’m so happy the City of Detroit confirmed that for me today.”

Arnold’s house and the Pope Francis Center for the houseless are less than 500 feet of the proposed concrete crushing facility, which does not comply with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s policy, she said.

Concerned residents of Core City warned that the fight against the facility isn’t over because Wikol still has the right to appeal and claim he has been illegally storing concrete piles on the site since 2021.

"We still have a lot of work to win this fight and won’t be able to enjoy the holidays like we should," said resident Vanessa Butterworth. "First, we have to keep the pressure on to win a potential appeal and make sure the concrete crusher project is stopped for good. And, second, we need to get Wikol to clean up his giant mounts of brokenconcrete and dust on his lot. They tower over the neighborhood. When the wind blows hard, you can see the dust travel throughout the streets. It aggravates my asthma and as well as other aging neighbors who have very serious respiratory disease.”

Butterworth said she has filed complaints with the EPA, HUD, EGLE, and Detroit’s Property Maintenance Division.

