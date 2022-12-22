Fundraiser set up for 19-year-old woman shot, choked at Detroit gas station

Detroit — The family of a 19-year-old woman now in critical condition after she was choked, shot and robbed at a Detroit gas station this week has set up a GoFundMe to cover her medical expenses.

Kyla Moore is currently hospitalized with many injuries, including several major fractures, according to a GoFundMe page.

"She was at the wrong place at the wrong time, simply getting gas," said Keta Moore, her mom.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday morning in the 13300 Block of Livernois early Wednesday morning at what's called a "Green Light" location on the city's West side, said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes in an update Wednesday night shortly after a suspect was apprehended. Detroit has several green light locations, or gas stations, equipped with real-time camera connections to police headquarters to fight crime.

Police said the suspect did not have a previous relationship with Moore and the shooting followed a verbal altercation in the gas station.

"It looks like they had a verbal altercation previously in the gas station that spilled out to the exterior of the gas station," said Kimberly Blackwell, Commander of the 10th precinct. "And it went even further where the victim was able to get to her vehicle and the suspect followed her to the vehicle and a physical altercation ensued where she was shot."

Special operations officers located the suspect on the city's east side on Wednesday and attempted to apprehend him but he would not surrender, Hayes said. Officers chased the suspect through six city precincts and into Monroe County in police cars as well as a helicopter. The suspect was followed into Monroe County by Detroit police pilots via helicopter and arrested when he re-entered Detroit shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The suspect stole Moore's pandora necklace, her mother said on GoFundMe.

"She was robbed for her pandora necklace that I brought her in memory of her uncle," Moore wrote on GoFundMe.

Kyla Moore cannot work and has a long way to go in her recovery, her mother said on GoFundMe. The family is asking for donations which will go towards medical expenses not covered by insurance. People can donate here.

