Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools.

Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one of 28 appointments that Whitmer announced Thursday afternoon, nine days before the end of her first term. Whitmer also picked Colleen Ochoa Peters, wife of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Stefen Welch, an executive with the Detroit Pistons, for seats on the Oakland University Board of Trustees.

Ochoa Peters, founder of Meaningful Impact Consulting, and Welch, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Pistons, replace two board members whose terms expired after being appointed by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, Melissa Stolicker and W. David Tull.

Bullock fills a seat on the state education board that had been held by Jason Strayhorn, who resigned in July. Strayhorn was also a Democrat. The board is currently controlled by Democrats.

The state senator, who leaves his position in the Legislature at the end of the year, lost in a primary after redistricting to fellow Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Whitmer's appointment of Bullock came days after Mayor Mike Duggan hired the senator to be his director of government affairs. Before he got elected to the Senate in 2018, Bullock was a district director in the Duggan administration's Department of Neighborhoods.

Whitmer also appointed Christina MacInnes of Beulah, the president of Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, to the Natural Resources Trust Fund Board, and Lisa Canada of Royal Oak, the political director at Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, to the Wayne County Airport Authority board.

In addition, Whitmer reappointed Patrick Gleason of Davison, a retired president and business agent for Michigan Iron Workers Local 25, to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Whitmer won a second four-year term as governor in the Nov. 8 election.

