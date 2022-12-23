Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears.

The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.

On Friday, as the temperatures dipped into single digits and the wind howled at 40 mph at the beginning of the season's first winter storm, Jones said he was grateful to be out of the cold and someplace warm, especially since his son is sick. He imagined what it would be like if he had to be outside.

"We wouldn't have made it," said Jones, 49.

Offering help to those who are vulnerable is the work of Cass Community Social Services and many other social services agencies in the region, especially when the weather brings potentially life-threatening conditions.

Cass Community Social Services, a nonprofit affiliated with Cass Community United Methodist Church, offers a warm place for people who may have a house but no heat in it or for those who are without shelter.

It is one of 20 agencies serving the homeless in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck, according to the 2021 data report of the Coordinated Assessment Model Detroit.

"It's freezing out there," said Caznika Hodo, who found shelter at Cass in a bunk bed in a large room with 20 other bunk beds and several families, many with young children. "If it wasn't for this space, I don't know what I would be doing. I'd probably be sitting in the hospital or police station to stay warm."

Hodo realized the bone-chilling conditions on Friday morning when she went outside to drink a cup of coffee outside. She wished she had a car so she could go out in the community and bring others to the warming center.

"You know people live under bridges and there are people out there right now at the bus stops and they don't have anywhere to go," Hodo said. "Nobody should be left out there."

Cass Community Services is officially full, but the organization still takes who they can until another place for them becomes available, said Al Sharpe, program manager of emergency shelter.

This week is a good example: There are 41 beds available in the warming center, but 60 people occupying them, with some people sleeping in the same single bed with their children or other family members. The family shelter has 52 beds but close to 70 people occupying them.

"I definitely have more people than beds, but we find a way to make them fit," Sharpe said.

The center serves three meals a day. There's a Christmas tree in the room where people eat.

Traniuqa Ford is staying in the warming center with her 3-year-old son, Tru, after sleeping in her car for three weeks after her aunts asked her to leave the home where she was living. A woman knocked on her window one night and suggested she find shelter.

Ford now sleeps on a top bunk bed with her son, while another woman sleeps on the bottom bunk.

"I'm glad I found a place like this," said Ford, 28. "And especially today, because it's super cold out there."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com