2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police.

Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.

Once there, they found a person dead inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Hall said. Hall did not have specifics on the circumstances of the shooting and did not release further information.

Later in the day, at 1:35 p.m., Detroit police were sent to the 12700 block of Fenkell Avenue for a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers found one person dead. Hall said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Three people were also injured in two separate shootings Saturday, Hall said.

Two people were shot at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 16300 block of Grand River Avenue, Hall said. One was in critical condition after the shooting and one was stable. Hall said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown, but a suspect is in custody.

Several hours later, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, one person was shot and critically injured in the 15000 block of East Eight Mile Road, Hall said. The circumstances are unknown.

