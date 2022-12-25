Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation on Christmas Day

Detroit — Detroit police have been handling a barricaded gunman situation since about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

The man's family was unable to bring the man, who has a mental health condition that prohibits him from owning a firearm, back to his "baseline," so they called police, Hayes said. The family felt he was spiraling and they were unable to help him, Hayes said.

The department's special response and crisis negotiation teams have been on scene to attempt to coax the man out of his home in the 4800 block of Maryland Street, Hayes said. He is the only person in the home; his family already left, Hayes said.

Hayes said they are hoping to get the man out of the house so they can get him the help he needs and end the standoff peacefully.

"If you can hear the words in my voice, we just want to get you some help. We don’t want anyone hurt,” Hayes said during a livestreamed press conference Sunday evening. “That’s all we want. We want you to be able to enjoy Christmas and many others, whatever the future has for you. Please come out. We just want to resolve this peacefully."

Hayes said they have had sporadic communication with the man.

Police also got a call about a barricaded person at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Chapel Street, said Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall. The circumstances are unknown and the special response and crisis negotiation teams were not responding as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Eighth Precinct supervisors and the precinct's detective division will handle the situation.

Calls about barricaded people with weapons have increased in the past year in Detroit, as have mental health-related calls.

