Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders

Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend.

The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached 35 in November, up from 23 for the whole year in 2021.

Police received the call at 1:15 p.m. after the suspect in one of the rooms pulled a gun on a member of the maintenance staff who came to clean up after he was supposed be checked out, Detroit police Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said during a press conference livestreamed on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The staff member was able to leave the room and called 911, Stewart said. Upon arrival, officers determined the suspect was in the middle of a mental health crisis and tapped multiple crisis intervention teams to handle the situation and engage the suspect in conversation.

"Our goal was to make sure the community was safe, the neighborhood, the officers, the suspect as well as the other residents," Stewart said. "We've had certainly altercations in the past that did not end well so we are so happy today that we had a peaceful resolution to this, that our suspect surrendered on his own."

The suspect did not indicate why he barricaded himself in the motel, Stewart said. He surrendered and was taken into police custody soon after police responded to the scene.

On Christmas Detroit police responded to a barricaded gunman who surrendered after a seven-hour standoff, according to a spokesperson. The man was later taken to a hospital to receive mental health treatment.

Stewart said the department will be filing charges to the county prosecutor against the man involved in the incident Tuesday.

