Detroit unveils 30-foot-tall Kwanzaa Kinara in Campus Martius

Detroit — The city's third religious monument was unveiled Monday in the heart of downtown as gatherers celebrated the beginning of Kwanzaa.

A 30-foot-tall Kwanzaa Kinara was displayed in Campus Martius to honor the seven-day celebration of African American culture and heritage that will continue through Sunday.

More than 150 gatherers crowded the park's south garden Monday night, braving frigid temperatures to see the center black unity candle be lit on the candelabra, which is believed to be the world's largest and the first of its kind. Once the moment arrived, Detroiters in attendance cheered with joy, and some said it will remain a core memory for them and their family.

Beverly Kindle-Walker from Detroit's West Village neighborhood has been practicing Kwanzaa for more than 40 years. She wishes more people understood that Kwanzaa is not religious, but more of a cultural celebration to pass along the seven principles of life to the next generation.

"These seven principals should guide you. It's more about a style of living," said Kindle-Walker, 68. "I never thought it would be downtown but I'm happy to see it is."

Kinara, a Swahili word for candle holder, is used to represent the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Kwanzaa was founded in California by activist Dr. Maulana Karenga, who attended Monday's celebration, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa. Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966. During the week, a new candle is lit on the kinara each day of the Pan-African holiday.

Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson said the project has been in the works for the last year with meetings every two weeks. He was joined at the lighting ceremony by Councilmembers Latisha Johnson and Angela Whitfield Calloway. The buildout began a week ago.

"This is a complex piece of equipment and it's exciting to see it come to life," Benson said. "This is very much a result of the advocacy of African Americans wanting to feel a part of the community and see that it is illuminated every year to celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The kinara had its first test during our winter storm and it's still standing proud."

More:A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

Erecting the Kwanzaa kinara was a collaboration between Alkebu-Ian Village, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Downtown Detroit Partnership, and supporting sponsors including the museum, the Detroit Pistons, McDonald’s, Target, and DTE Energy.

The kinara is the third seasonal monument downtown, alongside the Christmas tree and Menorah. There's also the world's largest red kettle sponsored by the Salvation Army.

Ahead of the kinara lighting, officials and residents gathered at Beacon Park for the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration where they heard from founder Karenga, watched a performance by the African drum and dance group Nanou Djiapo and a demonstration from Alkebu-Lan Warrior Martial Arts.

Timeline: Detroit's cherished holiday traditions, old and new

Virginia Franklin took the culture with her from Detroit and said she started spreading Kwanzaa to her new home in Belize by sharing the principles through a radio talk show.

"What you're supposed to do is get your family together, especially children and explain to them the principles and talk about what you each think the principles mean," said Franklin, 75, who traveled home for the holiday. "The community is growing, look at this kinara. This is the first time it's being displayed and it's the biggest. To me, that means a lot because our culture gets forgotten."

Franklin reiterated that Kwanzaa is not religious or limited to Black followers.

"It's not taking the place of Christmas, it's not a Black-thing," she said. "It's the principles we recognize and acknowledging our culture. It's a way of life and once you instill it in your children, they'll have that."

Officials with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, known for programming and managing year-round placemaking initiatives and events within downtown Detroit's central business district, said Campus Martius Park has become a destination for more than 4.5 million visitors annually.

“I have observed Kwanzaa annually for years and am happy to be part of the DDP Parks team to support all of the involved entities to bring this positive beacon to the heart of the city," said Njia Kia, producer and representative for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "Everyone is welcome to embrace Kwanzaa’s principles, which are universal, and celebrate the lighting of the black candle signifying unity on Day One of Kwanzaa.”

The 35-foot tall Kwanzaa kinara in Campus Martius is the largest in the world and the first of its kind, according to Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The second night of Kwanzaa is being celebrated Tuesday 6-9 p.m. at Coleman A. Young International Airport.

Tristan Layfield and Clyde Barnett don't celebrate or practice Kwanzaa but said they wanted to show their support for fellow residents by attending the ceremony.

"I understand the symbolism and it's important to support so that this can keep happening for people who do celebrate," said Layfield, 33.

Barnett said it was especially important to have the display in Detroit.

"The symbolism of it being in Detroit is essential. You can't talk about Detroit without Black culture," said Barnett, 32. "I don't celebrate it but I have always known about it, heard and watched others take part. To see it displayed in this way is super important not just to us but to the world."

Neil A. Barclay, president and CEO of the Wright Museum, said as gatherings resume in the aftermath of the pandemic, it is thrilling to see other organizations and institutions who value the importance of Kwanzaa.

"We are delighted to support and highlight this celebration and the various ways to honor these principles within our community," Barclay said. "This is another example of how partnerships can uplift and amplify our history and culture."

Target, which is planning to open a small format store in Midtown Detroit next year, sponsored to uphold equity and inclusion for all communities, officials said.

Those interested in making a tax-free donation to help build and manage the upkeep of this first-of-its-kind Kwanzaa Kinara may do so on Alkebu-Lan Village's website, alkebulanvillage.com.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_