Detroit police investigating Monday fatal shooting involving tow truck driver

A person who allegedly attempted to rob a tow truck driver Monday on Detroit's east side was shot by his would-be victim and later died, officials said.

According to police, officers were called at about 9:30 a.m. to a location in the 15400 block of Young Street between Kelly Road and Hayes Street for a report of a shooting and armed robbery.

They arrived and found one person shot, officials said. Medics were called and took the wounded person to a hospital where he later died.

Police initially weren't sure what the circumstances of the shooting were and knew only that the incident involved at least two people. They later said it appears the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery of a tow truck driver.

The deceased allegedly tried to rob the driver, a concealed weapon license holder, who shot the suspected robber. Investigators said they questioned the tow truck driver and will submit their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for its review.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez