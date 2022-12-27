Resident hurt in blaze at Detroit apartment building, officials say

Detroit fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze Monday at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side that left one person hospitalized.

Crews were called to the Across the Park Apartments in the 2700 block of Annabelle around 4 p.m. after flames erupted on the eighth floor, said James Harris, the public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department.

About 30 firefighters rushed in to battle the blaze that swept through a single unit. At least two other units were damaged, Harris said.

A 48-year-old man who lives in the building was transported to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

Residents on some of the apartment floors were evacuated but most returned later Monday, Harris said.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the apartment where it originated. The cause remains under investigation.

Some residents reported they were using ovens to warm their apartments while the building had been without heat since Sunday, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

The city fire department has not yet confirmed heating issues in the complex, Harris said. "We’re still in the preliminary stages of our investigation."

mhicks@detroitnews.com