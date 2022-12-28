2 hurt amid shooting in east Detroit

Mark Hicks

Detroit police are working to learn what sparked a shooting Tuesday on the city's east side that left two people hospitalized, police said.

Officers were called to the 19300 block of Rowe around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported in the neighborhood, the police department said in a statement.

They found one person shot and another "described as having unknown injuries," according to the notice.

Medics rushed both adults to a hospital.

One was listed in critical condition Tuesday. The other was in stable condition, police said.

The Detroit Police 9th Precinct Detective Unit is investigating the incident. Other details were not released Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.