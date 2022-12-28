Police: Suspect in custody after Christmas abduction

A man seen on video forcing a woman into a van in a Detroit alley on Christmas Day is in police custody after detectives identified and tracked down the suspect, victim and vehicle in 24 hours.

Assistant Police Chief David LeValley briefed members of the media on Wednesday at the Detroit Police Department Headquarters, saying investigators have requested a warrant seeking criminal charges against the 32-year-old suspect.

LeValley said the suspect and victim, who are in a multi-year relationship, had been at a holiday party before the incident where drinking was involved and had gotten into an argument. The victim exited the van and was walking in an alley near Eight Mile and Schoenherr Road when the suspect drove up in the van, exited the driver's door and forced her into the vehicle.

The 39-year-old victim sustained what LeValley called minor injuries to her face from the incident.

The van, which is a rental, is being searched for evidence, and detectives from the domestic crimes unit are seeking a warrant. LeValley said charges could include domestic assault and kidnapping, but he said prosecutors would decide.

LeValley said officers began their investigation Tuesday morning and around 9 a.m. on Wednesday took the suspect into custody. While the video circulating on social media was "very helpful" to the investigation, LeValley said no one called the police to seek their assistance in the matter.

"When something like this is observed I think it's important for people to call police and to get police involved," LeValley said. "In this particular case, that didn’t happened. People who captured this did not call police. Social media outlets didn’t call the police…no one called the police. We saw it on social media...That puts us 36 hours behind the ball."

