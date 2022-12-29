New EV tax credits OK for leased vehicles, fed guidance says
DETROIT

Detroit school district seeks help identifying impersonator

Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday it has received information regarding an individual who is allegedly impersonating a school district safety officer.

This person is described as falsely soliciting local businesses for money and donations to be used by the school district, said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications.

The district is warning the public to not engage and to contact the authorities with more information about the person in the photo at (313) 748-6001.

