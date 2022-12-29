Detroit school district seeks help identifying impersonator

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday it has received information regarding an individual who is allegedly impersonating a school district safety officer.

This person is described as falsely soliciting local businesses for money and donations to be used by the school district, said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications.

The district is warning the public to not engage and if anyone recognizes the person in the photo to contact DPSCD at (313) 748-6001.

srahal@detroitnews.com