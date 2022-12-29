Whitmer signs off on $85M tax subsidy for Detroit's QLine

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday that will give $5 million of taxpayer money a year over the next 17 years to subsidize Detroit's QLine street car.

The $85 million spending plan would extend through 2039 a $5 million annual appropriation lawmakers put toward the Woodward Avenue street car first in the fall of 2020.

The House and Senate approved the spending plan for the 3.3-mile track during an overnight session Dec. 6-7, allowing rides to remain free indefinitely. The subsidy would come from hotel and liquor taxes.

The bills, sponsored by Traverse City Republican Sen. Wayne Schmidt, are among the last to be signed by the Democratic governor in 2022.

"These bills will help us build on our economic momentum," Whitmer said in a statement about the legislation, which also alters rules governing Huntington Place's ability to issue bonds and make capital expenditures "so the convention facility may be expanded."

The annual subsidy would make up more than half of the QLine's $9.9 million in operating costs in fiscal year 2022. Three other businesses and foundations are helping to underwrite the cost of the system, which had an average daily ridership of 2,463 people in September, October and November.

The QLine, which opened to riders in 2017, initially relied on private funding and rider fees, but the Legislature stepped in in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the line and cut off rider revenue.

Dan Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage, which helps to offset costs for the QLine alongside Penske Corp. Chairman Roger Penske and Troy-based Kresge Foundation, lobbied the Legislature for the additional funding.

The legislation signed Thursday by Whitmer also would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington Place, to enter into public-private agreements, eliminate the authority's $279 million spending cap and redefine convention facility to include plazas, green space, roads and bicycle paths.

The authority was created under 2009 legislation, which transferred ownership and operation of Cobo Center, the former name of Huntington Place, from the city of Detroit in exchange for getting an infusion of state aid to pay for the renovation and expansion of the convention center to keep the North American International Auto Show.

The $279 million spending cap that is being lifted is the same cost as the $279 million price tag of the 2009 Cobo expansion.

Staff Writers Sarah Rahal and Chad Livengood contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com