Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

In a statement issued Thursday night the department said White, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.

“He will isolate but remains in command and control of the Detroit Police Department and its personnel,” the department wrote in the statement.

Standard protocol calls for designated members of the department's senior management team to oversee day-to-day operations, the department said. Assistant Chief David LeValley will take on that role until White returns.

“We sincerely appreciate the community’s well wishes as Chief White continues to carry out the full duties of his office while in isolation,” the department wrote.