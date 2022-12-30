Detroit police seek suspect who fatally shot woman, stole her SUV

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying and SUV theft this week on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the 19300 block of Grand River around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday "to find our victim, Mrs. Golden with an apparent gunshot wound," Detroit police Chief James White said in a statement. "EMS conveyed Mrs. Golden to a local hospital, in an attempt to save her life, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries."

Tracie Golden was a chief union steward and respiratory therapist at Sinai Grace Hospital, where she worked for a decade, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

A preliminary investigation found a suspect approached Golden, produced a handgun and shot her in the chest, according to the release.

He then stole the woman's keys and other valuables before driving off in her dark charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey with a Michigan license plate number of DYN 1663, White said.

"I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us. We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community," the chief said Thursday night. "This suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring Justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer."

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, gloves and dark shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.