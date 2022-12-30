Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say

A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter.

An aviation unit filmed the car dashing across multiple areas after 10 p.m.

Audio exchanges between law enforcement officers involved reported the driver was driving at about 120 mph while on southbound Hoover.

The car eventually reached eastbound Gratiot and was seen narrowly avoiding a collision before climbing near 140 mph, the officers said in the clip. Its underbody also sprouted flames at times, the aerial footage shows.

The driver made it to Yorkshire in east Detroit and ditched the car to drive off with another person, according to the clip.

Soon after reaching nearby Outer Drive, that second car was met by a mass of police cars.

The driver who had switched cars was arrested by Detroit police, said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP.

Other details were not released Thursday night. Detroit Police Department representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.