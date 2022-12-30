Man found dead in burning house in west Detroit

Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's west side where one person died.

Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.

"It was completely engulfed when we arrived," he said.

Nearly firefighters spent more than one hour working to extinguish the flames.

Inside the home near Interstate 94, they found a man dead on an upper level, Harris said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Other details on the man were not released Thursday night.

It was not yet clear if the house had working fire detectors, and the probe into what sparked the blaze could take days to complete, Harris said. "We're still in the preliminary stages at this point."