Car found in fatal slaying, theft but police continue to search for suspect

A car involved in a fatal slaying and car theft in Detroit this week that left a woman dead has been recovered but police continue to search for the suspect.

According to Detroit police, Tracie Golden was in a 2018 Dodge Journey around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached her in 19300 block of Grand River, produced a gun and shot her in the chest area. Golden was taken to a local hospital where she died.

"I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us," said Detroit Police Chief James White in a statement posted on Twitter. "We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community."

White said whoever is responsible for Golden's death and stole her car will be prosecuted to "fullest extent of the law."

"We will use every available resource to bring Justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer," said White.

Golden was a chief union steward and respiratory therapist at Sinai Grace Hospital, where she worked for a decade, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Anyone has information regarding this case, we are asking that they call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.