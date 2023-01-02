One dead, two injured in New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit

Detroit Police are investigating a triple shooting during a New Year's Eve party that left one person dead on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers responded to a call about the shooting at 1:42 a.m. Monday in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive.

When officers arrived they found one person shot on the scene. Two other people shot were taken privately to a hospital for treatment, police said. Medics pronounced dead the victim at scene. No other details about the victim were provided Monday.

Police said that unknown suspect, or suspects, fired shots at the individuals while they were in attendance at the New Year’s Eve party.

Detroit police continue to investigate the shooting.