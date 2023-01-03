Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's east side just after 3:30 p.m. Monday where one victim was found dead from a fatal gunshot wound, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters Monday evening.

Another victim was found wounded and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Hayes said.

The two victims, ages 17 and 26, were brothers, according to Hayes.

A witness inside the brothers' home told officers that the gunman responsible for the shooting, the victims' 29-year-old cousin, left the house and fired five shots inside another home before fleeing the area. No injuries resulted in the second shooting, Hayes said.

Detroit police found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot inside a car near Chandler Park Drive and Conner Street on the city's east side, Hayes said.

The cousin's motive for the slayings is not yet known by investigators, but Hayes said no matter what caused the deadly altercation, bringing a firearm into the mix is unacceptable.

"We have a very tragic situation, three lives lost," Hayes said. "A family that's reeling, it's our understanding that the family just had experienced a death of a family member down south."

