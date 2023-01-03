Probation expected for Detroit woman who didn't tell firefighters of child in burning home

Detroit — A Detroit woman who allegedly did not inform firefighters about a 2-year-old child in her home after a fire started is expected to be sentenced to three years probation, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Chantel Alexander escaped from a fire in her Detroit home in April 2020, leaving her dogs and the 2-year-old child she had custody of inside, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller. She told firefighters about the dogs inside the home, but not the child, Miller said.

Firefighters found the child in the home and rescued her, Miller said. She had a smoke inhalation injury and recovered. The child was removed from Alexander's custody after the fire.

Alexander was supposed to stand trial Monday, but she instead pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse and received a sentence agreement of three years probation and required alcohol treatment. She originally faced two additional charges of third-degree child abuse.

She is set to be sentenced Feb. 13 in front of Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Mariam Bazzi.

