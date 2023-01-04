Detroit man charged with Christmas Eve murder after argument over blocked car

Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly shot and killed a 43-year-old stranger on Christmas Eve after an argument over the man blocking the stranger's car, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Cecil Beatty, 43, was charged with second-degree murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death of Cornelius Logan, also 43.

Beatty allegedly got into an argument with Logan at about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 13000 block of Gratiot Street because Beatty's car was blocking the car Logan was a passenger in, according to Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.

Beatty allegedly shot at the car Logan was in, hitting him, Miller said. His friend drove Logan to a local hospital, where he later died.

Logan and Beatty did not know each other, Miller said.

Beatty is in custody at the Wayne County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

