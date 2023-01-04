Detroit man filmed forcing woman into van charged

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with forcing a woman into a van in the city on Christmas, police announced Tuesday.

Quintin Brian Dorrough, 32, was arraigned Dec. 31 through 36th District Court on unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence, records show.

A bond re-determination hearing was held Tuesday. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Jan. 13, according to the court.

Dorrough was identified soon after footage of the incident involving his former girlfriend went viral.

Assistant Police Chief David LeValley told reporters last week that the suspect and 39-year-old victim had been at a party on Dec. 25 where drinking was involved.

Dorrough "was driving the victim to her friend's house in a van, and they were arguing about their recent breakup," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The woman fled the rental van and was walking in an alley near Eight Mile and Schoenherr when Dorrough drove up and forced her back inside, police reported.

He assaulted the woman and eventually dropped her off at a friend's house, where she called relatives for help, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"The charges in this case are amply supported by evidence of the allegations," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "As I have said countless times, domestic violence is rampant and terrifying. It is sad that a case like this must surface for the reality of domestic violence to set in."LeValley said officers started their investigation early Tuesday and arrested Dorrough around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Bond initially was set at $150,000 but has been lowered to $5,000, court records show.

Dorrough also was ordered to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victim.