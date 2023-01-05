Detroit police work to ID body found partly buried

Mark Hicks

Detroit police are working to identify a body found Wednesday in a shallow grave on the city's east side.

The evening discovery was reported in the 8000 block of Hildale, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The remains were partially buried near a home, he said. It was not clear how long the body had been in the grave, and authorities have not determined the gender.

The FBI was called in to help at the scene, Donakowski said. An autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is slated to determine the cause of death.