Lawsuit filed accusing bus driver of attacking Detroit student

The family of a 12-year-old student who allegedly was attacked last fall by a bus driver contracted to work for the Detroit Public Schools Community District has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

“The attack on the minor child can only be characterized as child abuse, which is the purposeful injuring of a minor child by a caretaker,” lawyers for Krissey Coakley said in the complaint filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The district confirmed the incident was reported Oct. 25 and involved a bus contracted through Trinity Transportation to serve Carver STEM Academy.

The driver, a substitute that day, “was late and appeared to be angry and irritable when the students arrived and entered the bus,” according to the court filing.

Coakley’s daughter, identified only as “AB” in the suit, was among them, her attorneys said.

“The bus driver had words with AB and appeared to be upset with her along with the other students on the bus,” they said. “AB noticed the driver’s animosity and said something about it directly to Defendant Jane Doe Bus Driver.”

The girl took her seat. As the bus later approached a stop, she spotted her brother outside and started talking with him through the window, the lawsuit stated.

That prompted the driver to leave her seat and approach the youth, saying, “Sit your (expletive) down,” according to the document.

When she asked “Who are you talking to,” her mother’s lawyers said, the driver “began to strike AB in the face without provocation. When AB defended herself, the driver attacked the minor child. When AB did not back down, the driver took the extraordinary step of biting her in the face and bending back her finger in an effort to cause serious harm and injury.”

A bus attendant failed to intervene or render aid to the student and the driver, who did not continue on her route, stood in the doorway to bar the girl’s brother from boarding, according to the suit.

Coakley eventually retrieved her daughter and took the 12-year-old to the hospital. AB “suffered permanent scarring to her face and extreme emotional distress as a result of the attack, requiring ongoing treatment,” the attorneys said. “… Plaintiff has been forced to seek psychological treatment for the trauma and emotional damage caused by defendants, requiring ongoing treatment.”

The suit, which seeks at least $3.5 million, accuses Trinity of negligence.

“Trinity defendants have a duty to both physically carry passengers like AB and her fellow students on the bus and with assuring that each child is delivered safely to a predetermined stop,” the attorneys said. “… Defendants breached their duty of care by ending the transportation prior to completion and causing injury to plaintiff’s minor child …”

Officials with Trinity did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

In October, the district told The Detroit News the driver involved was removed following the incident and could have faced firing through the company.

The suit accuses the unidentified woman of assault and battery as well as intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

“It is unconscionable that the adult bus driver would assault a minor child, with or without provocation, and the biting on her face was akin to a barbaric and disgraceful maiming,” Coakley’s lawyers said. “The attack of the minor student was intentional, willful and completely reckless, resulting in serious and permanent harm. … The outrageous conduct of Defendant Bus Driver has manifested in extreme social anxiety, depression, sadness and other physical symptoms.”

Although DPSCD has long outsourced its transportation to Trinity, which has a five-year contract, Coakley’s legal team claims the district still is liable and should have reported the attack.

“Defendants have a duty to investigate all violence fully and completely, but failed to do so, including the failure to advise the parents of students in the district,” they said in the suit.

District representatives did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.